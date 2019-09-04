Weather

'Probable tornado' spotted near Waukegan, damage from isolated storm cell reported in northern Lake County

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- The National Weather Service is investigating a "probable tornado" after an isolated storm cell moved through northern Lake County, Illinois, Tuesday night.

There were also reports of wind damage, funnel clouds and waterspouts.

The NWS said there were reports of wind damage in Waukegan, including minor damage to commercial buildings, a car that was tipped or rolled upside down, and tree damage in Lyons Woods Forest Preserve. They said their assessment that there was a "probable tornado" was based on visual evidence, and the official determination of whether or not a tornado touched down would be made Wednesday with the help of Waukegan and Lake County emergency management.

The Waukgean Fire Department confirmed one person was injured after a car was flipped over by the wind near Lewis and Yorkhouse. The injuries were minor and the person was taken to Vista East Hospital for treatment.

No further injuries have been reported as of 8:50 p.m.

The National Weather Service Chicago said the storm cell developed in isolation because of a "cap" that developed; warmer air that creates a lid on the atmosphere and prevents air from rising for dep clouds, which would then be more likely to produce severe weather.



The storm cell that drifted over northern Lake County had some rotation to it, and by 7:30 p.m. the storm cell had moved out over Lake Michigan.
