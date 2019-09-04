'Probable tornado' touches down near Waukegan, storm damage reported in northern Lake County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5513351" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A funnel cloud was spotted Tuesday evening east of the Waukegan Airport. The NWS is investigating it as a probable tornado.

@NWSChicago tree and home damage at the Waukegan/Beach Park line from tornado at 6:45 PM. Residents say nobody is hurt here pic.twitter.com/E97fjsyneG — Spencer Dant (@sdantwx) September 4, 2019

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Investigators with the National Weather Service are expected to confirm Wednesday if a brief tornado touched down near Waukegan.An isolated storm cell moved through northern Lake County, Illinois Tuesday night, with reports of downed trees and traffic lights as well as damage to commercial buildings.The funnel cloud was spotted shortly before 7 p.m. just east of the Waukegan Airport. The National Weather Service says, "Visual evidence indicates a tornado likely occurred, producing a very narrow damage path for approximately two miles to the lake front."Drivers nearby were in disbelief, and some ducked for cover.Wind damage reported in Waukegan included minor damage to commercial buildings and tree damage in Lyons Woods Forest Preserve. The Waukgean Fire Department confirmed one person was injured after a car was flipped over by the wind near Lewis Avenue and Yorkhouse Road."All of a sudden, everything started to blow," said Waukegan resident Margaret Buffin. "We saw pieces of the fence here blowing in every direction."The injuries were minor and the person was taken to Vista East Hospital for treatment. No further injuries have been reported.The same system is believed to be responsible for toppled trees in nearby Beach Park, and branches snapped by high winds.Blustery conditions also knocked over some trees in the city; in Gold Coast a branch broke off and fell on a pedestrian. Fire officials said that person only sustained minor injuries as well.The NWS said the storm cell developed in isolation because of a "cap" that developed; warmer air that creates a lid on the atmosphere and prevents air from rising for deep clouds, which would then be more likely to produce severe weather.The storm cell that drifted over northern Lake County had some rotation to it, but quickly moved out over Lake Michigan.