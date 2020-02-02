groundhog day

Groundhog Day 2020: Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring; Woodstock Willie predicts more winter

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. -- Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog on Sunday declared: "Spring will be early, it's a certainty."

At sunrise on Groundhog Day, members of Punxsutawney Phil's top hat-wearing inner circle revealed the cuddly oracle's prediction - his 134th, according to the Pennsylvania Tourism Office.

Awoken by the crowd's chants of "Phil!" the groundhog was hoisted in the air for the assembly to hail before making his decision. He then grasped the glove of a handler as a member of his inner circle announced that spring would come early this year.

WATCH| Groundhog Day 2020: Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring
EMBED More News Videos

Every Groundhog Day thousands gather in Punxsutawney, PA, to receive the prediction of the beloved Punxsutawney Phil.



In the Chicago area, Woodstock Willie gave his official prediction during the Groundhog Day celebration in suburban Woodstock. The groundhog saw his shadow which means six more weeks of winter.

This year marks the 27th anniversary since the release of the classic "Groundhog Day" film, which was shot in the town.

WATCH| Groundhog Day 2020: Woodstock Willie predicts six more weeks of winter
EMBED More News Videos

Groundhog Woodstock Willie predicted six more weeks of winter Sunday morning.



The annual event has its origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.

RELATED: PETA wants famous Punxsutawney Phil to retire, replaced with animatronic groundhog
In reality, Phil's prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler's Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney. That's about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh.

Over the past five years - from 2015 through 2019 - Phil has predicted six more weeks of winter thrice and an early spring twice.

EMBED More News Videos

Every Groundhog Day thousands gather in Punxsutawney, PA, to receive the prediction of the beloved Punxsutawney Phil.



According to records dating back to 1887, the Pennsylvanian prognosticator has predicted more winter more than 100 times, making this year's forecast a rare one overall.

WLS contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathergroundhog daywinteranimalsu.s. & worldspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GROUNDHOG DAY
Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring
02022020: Feb. 2 is Super Bowl, Groundhog Day, palindrome day
The legend of the immortal Punxsutawney Phil
Groundhog Day: Will we see early spring or long winter?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighter shot while responding to Albany Park car fire: officials
O'Hare among 7 US airports to receive flights from China, screen for coronavirus
Chinatown's Lunar New Year parade will go on despite coronavirus concerns
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, mild Sunday
Chicago jail detainee found with apparent head trauma dies
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Lake Shore Drive: CFD
Zion woman killed in Waukegan hit-and-run
Show More
Illinois residents trek to Iowa ahead of Monday caucuses
Video shows jail fight between Parkland shooter, deputy
Lincoln Park basketball suspended, principal removed for 'serious misconduct' allegations
Church shooting leaves 2 dead after funeral in Florida
20 illegal guns seized at 'gang-related' party in Wicker Park
More TOP STORIES News