RADAR: Chicago Weather: Storm dumps snow on NW suburbs, creates slick roads across area

A winter storm that hit the Chicago area Wednesday morning dropped several inches o snow on the northwest suburbs and created slick roads during the morning commute.The storm dropped a mix of rain across the area, with precipitation mainly being snow in areas north and west of the city. Genoa received 5.1 inches of snow, Barrington received 3.0 inches of snow, Palatine received 2.5 inches of snow and Wheaton received an inch of snow.A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect for Cook, DuPage, DeKalb, Kane Kendall, Lake (Ill.) and LaSalle counties until noon Wednesday and a Winter Storm Warning was in effect for Boone and McHenry counties until noon.The wintry mix created slippery conditions on roads, so drivers are asked to take extra caution. Fog has also led to reduced visibility. The ABC7 Stormtracker checked out conditions on the Jane Adams Tollway, where roads were covered by snow in Huntley. Later Wednesday morning, traffic conditions improve, but roads were still wet.Large, fluffy flakes fell in west suburban Bloomingdale, where ABC7 viewer Clark Keith shared video showing the "real life snow globe" conditions.Nalisa Jansky spent her day off snow blowing her driveway in Woodstock as heavy snow fell."I mean at least we haven't gotten it all year," she said. "This is only like the second kind of big snowfall this year so I'm not that worried about it but I'm kinda glad that it's all at the same time and not a bunch of different days"The Pedersen family was also snowed in and school and work got called off at the last minute."Probably not gonna do much today," said Woodstock HS student Keanna Pedersen. "Probably gonna go outside play with the dog and snow, maybe take a nap."The Woodstock area got close to four inches, with the historic square covered in winter white as heavy equipment struggles to keep it off the roads."I like the snow," Kristina Pedersen said. "I don't like our cold humidity that makes it freeze but otherwise I wouldn't mind it I guess."Ten miles to the south in the Village of Huntley, snow blowers buzzed along Main Street. Henry Aul is with the public works department, tirelessly battling what keeps piling up."This is our second time around down here now," Aul said. "We have been out here since 5 a.m."This winter storm packed snow on top of ice and while it's made a beautiful landscape, it has proved to be very dangerous, too."A lot of people are having trouble driving around, there's been a lot of accidents," said Huntley resident Halley Millbratz. "Businesses are closing down."Overnight, a car almost crashed when it hit a big puddle on the Michigan Avenue viaduct to Lake Shore Drive.Nearly 900 flights were cancelled at Chicago's airports on Tuesday. As of 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, 174 flights have been cancelled at O'Hare and and four flights have been cancelled at Midway.