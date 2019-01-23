EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5102460" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A winter storm has created slippery conditions across the Chicago area for the morning commute.

A car nearly lost control after encountering high standing water underon the Michigan Avenue viaduct to Lake Shore Drive.

ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry explains how precipitation changes -- from rain to freezing rain to sleet to snow -- as temperatures change.

A winter storm hitting the Chicago area has dropped snow on the northwest suburbs and created slick roads for the morning commute Wednesday.A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Cook, DuPage, DeKalb, Kane Kendall, Lake (Ill.) and LaSalle counties until noon Wednesday. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Boone and McHenry counties until noon Wednesday.Precipitation will continue throughout the morning, with all snow in the northern parts of the Chicago area and a mix of rain and snow in the city and western suburbs. Northern and northwest suburbs could several inches of snow. By 8:30 a.m., Genoa received 5.1 inches of snow and Woodstock received 3.8 inches of snow.The wintry mix will create slippery conditions on roads and any standing water will quickly freeze as temperatures drop, so drivers are asked to take extra caution. Fog has also led to reduced visibility.The ABC7 Stormtracker checked out conditions on the Jane Adams Tollway, where roads were covered by snow in Huntley.Overnight, a car almost crashed when it hit a big puddle on the Michigan Avenue viaduct to Lake Shore Drive.Nearly 900 flights were cancelled at Chicago's airports on Tuesday. As of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, 142 flights have been cancelled at O'Hare and and four flights have been cancelled at Midway.