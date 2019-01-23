WEATHER

RADAR: Chicago Weather: Snow falls on NW suburbs, wintry mix creates slippery roads for morning commute

LIVE RADAR: Mix of rain, snow moves into Chicago area

By and Michelle Gallardo
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A winter storm hitting the Chicago area has dropped snow on the northwest suburbs and created slick roads for the morning commute Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Cook, DuPage, DeKalb, Kane Kendall, Lake (Ill.) and LaSalle counties until noon Wednesday. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Boone and McHenry counties until noon Wednesday.
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List

Precipitation will continue throughout the morning, with all snow in the northern parts of the Chicago area and a mix of rain and snow in the city and western suburbs. Northern and northwest suburbs could several inches of snow. By 8:30 a.m., Genoa received 5.1 inches of snow and Woodstock received 3.8 inches of snow.
EMBED More News Videos

A winter storm has created slippery conditions across the Chicago area for the morning commute.



The wintry mix will create slippery conditions on roads and any standing water will quickly freeze as temperatures drop, so drivers are asked to take extra caution. Fog has also led to reduced visibility.

The ABC7 Stormtracker checked out conditions on the Jane Adams Tollway, where roads were covered by snow in Huntley.

EMBED More News Videos

A car nearly lost control after encountering high standing water underon the Michigan Avenue viaduct to Lake Shore Drive.


Overnight, a car almost crashed when it hit a big puddle on the Michigan Avenue viaduct to Lake Shore Drive.

WATCH: How precipitation changes as temperatures changes
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry explains how precipitation changes -- from rain to freezing rain to sleet to snow -- as temperatures change.



Nearly 900 flights were cancelled at Chicago's airports on Tuesday. As of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, 142 flights have been cancelled at O'Hare and and four flights have been cancelled at Midway.

RELATED: ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowrainChicagoCook CountyLake CountyLake County IndianaBoone CountyDeKalb CountyLaSalle CountyLivingston CountyDuPage CountyGrundy CountyKane CountyKankakee CountyKendall CountyMcHenry CountyWill County
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
Chicago AccuWeather: Wintry mix continues Wednesday morning
LIVE RADAR: Snow to continue in northern suburbs, impact Wednesday morning commute
Majestic views of partially frozen Niagara Falls
More Weather
Top Stories
Gunshots fired on CTA bus on South Side
Elderly man fatally struck by truck in Chatham ID'd
Tow truck used to steal cars in Avondale, police say
Sexual predator sentenced to 401 years-to-life
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
VIDEO: Deputy dodges out-of-control car
Americans aren't having enough babies to repopulate: CDC
Mom's boyfriend arrested after boy, 7, found dead
Full City Council to meet for 1st time since Ald. Burke charged
Show More
3-year-old boy goes missing from grandma's house in NC
VIDEO: Boys' epic dance battle goes viral
More News