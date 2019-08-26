Weather

Chicago Weather: Rain moves through area Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain showers moved through the Chicago area Monday, but the possibility of severe storms was very low.
Rain fell during much of the morning commute. After a little bit of lull in the rain around noon, more showers returned in the afternoon.

Heavy rain moved out of the area after 5 p.m., and between 5 and 10 p.m. there's a good chance of some spotty showers with rain lingering in Northwest Indiana. However, most of the area will see cloudy skies with occasional sprinkles and only the possibility of a stray shower Monday night.

More showers and storms are possible after midnight and into the early morning hours, but coverage is likely to be relatively low.

On Sunday, the Chicago Parks District issued a beach ban for 25 area beaches due to hazardous conditions.

WATCH: Rip Currents: What causes hazardous water conditions

The National Weather Service has also issued a beach hazard alert until 10 p.m. Monday, due to strong southeast winds that will whip up waves up to 6-feet high.
Weather conditions are expected to improve Tuesday.
