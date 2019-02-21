WEATHER

SNOWCAL: Rare snowfall seen in cities across Southern California

EMBED </>More Videos

Southern California cities that almost never see snow got a rare sight as a wet storm covered even low-lying communities.

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
Snow was falling Thursday in a number of Southland communities that rarely see freezing temperatures, much less snowfall.

The precipitation - relatively light in low-lying communities - was delighting many residents who were taking to social media to post pictures of the unusual sight.

Snowfall was reported in communities from Simi Valley to Malibu to Calabasas to Valencia to the Inland Empire.

EMBED More News Videos

In Rancho Cucamonga, some enjoyed the rare weather by making snow angels.


At higher elevations, however, the snow was bringing more treacherous conditions for residents and drivers.

A thick layer of snow was covering parts of the 5 Freeway, leading to the CHP to close the Grapevine to traffic for hours in both directions before reopening it later in the afternoon.

The I-15 at the California-Nevada state line was also shut down because of hazardous conditions.
Forecasters said they expected snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, with 4 to 6 inches possible across the eastern San Gabriel Mountains in LA County, along with dangerous winter weather driving conditions due to snow showers, icy roadways, and gusty winds.''

Snow fell on portions of the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway late Wednesday but did not stick, although rain and hail were reported around 5:30 p.m., causing some vehicles to slide.

The snow level in the San Gabriel Mountains was expected to fall to 2,000 feet Thursday.

Thunderstorms with powerful winds were also expected in coastal areas.

A freeze watch is in effect through Friday morning, when temperatures are expected to drop to between 29 and 32 degrees in some Southland areas.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnow stormsnowsnow emergencysnowstormu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and mild Friday
Chicago Weather: Slip and falls on the rise due to icy conditions
Why is it so quiet after a snowfall?
More Weather
Top Stories
Jussie Smollett out on bond after being accused of staging attack
What's next for Jussie Smollett? Possible big police bill
Customers say Bartlett travel agency turned travel dreams into billing, booking nightmares
Boy, 10, brought knife to school, threatened to kill classmates: police
Pope Francis calls for 'concrete' action at start of sex abuse summit
Dog's head gets stuck in spare tire
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and mild Friday
Timeline of key moments after alleged attack on Jussie Smollett in Chicago
Show More
Jussie Smollett alleged hoax may cast doubt on real hate crimes, advocates fear
Aurora shooting victims remembered at visitations, NIU vigil
Peter Tork, Monkees guitarist, dead at 77
Video shows last time Shanann Watts was seen alive
More News