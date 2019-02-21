LOS ANGELES --Snow was falling Thursday in a number of Southland communities that rarely see freezing temperatures, much less snowfall.
The precipitation - relatively light in low-lying communities - was delighting many residents who were taking to social media to post pictures of the unusual sight.
Snowfall was reported in communities from Simi Valley to Malibu to Calabasas to Valencia to the Inland Empire.
@ABC7 Snowing in Calabasas! pic.twitter.com/67F39SjqpC— Lois Horwitz (@LoisHorwitz) February 21, 2019
Snowing in Calabasas! @RebeccaRomijn pic.twitter.com/GhoSVZc5WE— Jerry O'Connell (@MrJerryOC) February 21, 2019
Snowing?!!? #Snow #SimiValley pic.twitter.com/uTSklpe29X— Trevor Buchanan (@3mber88) February 21, 2019
Some areas in L.A. County (like Malibu, Pasadena & Granada Hills) are seeing snow! Is it snowing where you are? #LASnow ❄️ pic.twitter.com/A606PJNYhG— Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) February 21, 2019
#LASnow #Snowing #GlobalWarming Snow and deer in the La Crescenta Foothills! Tell me what the heck is happening?! pic.twitter.com/QbYXyTwnlt— LukeTheDude101 (@Lukethedude101) February 21, 2019
At higher elevations, however, the snow was bringing more treacherous conditions for residents and drivers.
A thick layer of snow was covering parts of the 5 Freeway, leading to the CHP to close the Grapevine to traffic for hours in both directions before reopening it later in the afternoon.
The I-15 at the California-Nevada state line was also shut down because of hazardous conditions.
Forecasters said they expected snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, with 4 to 6 inches possible across the eastern San Gabriel Mountains in LA County, along with dangerous winter weather driving conditions due to snow showers, icy roadways, and gusty winds.''
Snow fell on portions of the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway late Wednesday but did not stick, although rain and hail were reported around 5:30 p.m., causing some vehicles to slide.
The snow level in the San Gabriel Mountains was expected to fall to 2,000 feet Thursday.
Thunderstorms with powerful winds were also expected in coastal areas.
A freeze watch is in effect through Friday morning, when temperatures are expected to drop to between 29 and 32 degrees in some Southland areas.
City News Service contributed to this report.