Chicago Weather: Roads, airports affected by Saturday's winter storm

Temperatures hovered above normal so most of the snow has melted. However, as temperatures drop overnight, roads and sidewalks are slick Sunday morning.
The weather has a major impact at Chicago's airports.
More than 100 flights are canceled Sunday at O'Hare and more than a dozen are canceled at Midway. Average delays at both airports are about 15 minutes.
Flight delays left a group of high school students from upstate New York stranded in Chicago on their way home from Easter break in Paris.
"We came back to Chicago because apparently the plane connections were gonna be better. They're trying to reschedule or something, they can't get a flight with all 23 of us until Tuesday or Wednesday," said chaperone Fred Hamp.
Those students may end up being bused back to New York.
The weather forced the White Sox to postpone their game against the Detroit Tigers. The teams will make Saturday's game up as part of a split doubleheader on July 3.
A historic mid-April storm dropped as many as eight inches of snow on parts of the Chicago area less than two weeks ago. Woodstock received 8.5 inches of snow and 5.4 inches of snow fell at O'Hare on April 14.
