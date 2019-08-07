Weather

Saturn, Jupiter to align with moon this weekend

This weekend, the moon will work together with two planets to put on a sky show worth pulling out a telescope for.

Jupiter and Saturn will align, with the moon appearing at a different point between them for each of three nights, AccuWeather reports.

It's the first of the three best astronomy events of the month, according to AccuWeather.

To catch the alignment, look toward the southern skies on the nights of August 9, 10 and 11. On Friday night, the moon will appear close to Jupiter. On Saturday night, the moon will appear directly between them. On Sunday night, the moon will appear near Saturn.

Photographers should be able to capture all three in the same photo on any of the three nights.

Jupiter and Saturn will both appear in the night sky for the remainder of the month, but they'll grow dimmer as the month goes on.

SEE ALSO: 3 things stargazers won't want to miss in the August 2019 night sky
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweathersaturnmoonu.s. & worldspacescience
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in fatal shooting of NU PhD student in Rogers Park
Family of U of I scholar Yingying Zhang speaks on efforts to find her remains
Cook County sheriff's officer charged in fatal Niles crash
Jayme Closs' Wis. house torn down
Ivanka Trump tweets inaccurate info about Chicago violence, Lightfoot hits back
Puerto Rico high court overturns Pedro Pierluisi as governor
Travel warning: Impostor airline, hotel booking sites
Show More
USA Today HQ evacuated after report of man with weapon
Off-duty CPD officer fires shots at suspect in South Chicago
Octopus attacks woman in face while she posed for photo
'Home Alone' and more films to get Disney+ reboots
Pa. mother charged in son's sippy cup death sentenced to prison
More TOP STORIES News