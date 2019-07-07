Search continues for missing Indiana teen amidst NWS beach hazard warning

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5382811" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rip currents are powerful channels of water that flow away from the shore and can sweep swimmers into deeper water.

Rahem Mason, 17, went missing while swimming at Washington Park in Michigan City, Indiana, on Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Large waves and strong to dangerous rip currents continue to impact Chicago area beaches Sunday.The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazard Statement for Lake Michigan beaches and shoreline in Cook County and Lake County, Indiana. The warning is in effect until 10 p.m. in Illinois and until 5 a.m. Monday in Indiana.Dangerous swimming conditions from strong rip currents and structural currents are expected along the beaches, the weather service said in a Beach Hazards Statement. In addition, winds of 15 to 25 mph from the north-northeast are creating waves of 4 to 6 feet with minor flooding along the shoreline.Despite the red flags lining the waterfront to warn beachgoers of the dangerous conditions, there were still people swimming on Sunday."Just know that there is a hazard that's out there and you've got to be aware of it," said Patrick Maloney, battalion chief of the Chicago Fire Department's special operations unit. "You shouldn't be swimming by yourself and definitely don't be swimming if there's no lifeguards around."Maloney said CFD and the park district would work to make sure everyone stays safe but that beachgoers should "use common sense."Briana Novella and Daniela Negrete drove two hours for a beach day but opted to stay on the sand due to the warning."We thought it was going to be sunny but the waves are really high and we always hear about people getting caught in the water and not coming back," Novella said.Authorities were still searching Sunday for a teenager who went missing while swimming in the lake Saturday night.Rahem Mason, a 17-year-old from South Bend, Indiana, was swimming in the area of Washington Park in Michigan City around 7:10 p.m. when he went under the water and didn't resurface, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.Emergency responders immediately began searching upon arriving to the scene, including using boats and a helicopter deployed by the U.S. Coast Guard, authorities said, though dangerous waves and rip currents prevented scuba divers from entering the water to search.The incident occurred after normal swimming hours, authorities said, and the water has been closed throughout the day Sunday due to those dangerous waves and currents.The dangerous surf conditions developed Saturday afternoon as a cool front dropped south and winds shifted to the northeast from Waukegan south through Chicago and Gary, Indiana. This has allowed waves to build from 3 to 6 feet as they crash on beaches.Wave size and strength are driven by wind speed and the distance the wind travels over Lake Michigan.