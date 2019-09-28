Chicago Weather Live Radar: Severe storms possible Friday, flooding, damage reported from extremely heavy rain, wind

FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect until 3am for Chicago and areas west and south. Another round of heavy rain is expected later this afternoon and this evening. An additional 1" to 3" of rain will be possible for some areas. @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/fb4jjwBFYL — Larry Mowry (@LarryABC7) September 27, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heavy rain and potentially severe storms are moving move through the Chicago area Friday.is in effect for Livingston County until 11 p.m.Extremely heavy rain is falling through the south and southwestern suburbs, bringing with it the strong chance of dangerous flooding. There are also risks of hail, damaging wind and lightning associated with these storms.is in effect for Cook, DuPage, Kankakee and Will counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana until 1:45 a.m., for LaPorte County, Indiana, until 2:15 a.m. and in Grundy, LaSalle and Livingston counties until 3 a.m.is in effect for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Livingstone and Will counties in Illinois and Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana until 3 a.m. Saturday.Rainfall rates of one to two inches an hour will continue into the night, ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said. Storms are expected to linger in the Chicago area through 2 a.m.Manteno's OktoberFest was evacuated due to the severe weather. Officials said the weather caused a lot of damage at the fairground, knocking over tents and blowing around tables and chairs. No injuries were reported, according to officials.In Wilmington, flash flooding blocked roads and stalled cars.The first wave of rain began moving into the area around 10 a.m. Another round of heavy rain is expected later in the afternoon and into the evening which could bring an additional one to three inches of rain to some areas, according to ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry.The weather is impacting Chicago's airports. As of 5:30 p.m. O'Hare International Airport reported average delays of 54minutes and 875 flight cancellations, while Midway International Airport reported delays averaging 73 minutes and 119 flight cancellations.Most of the Chicago area is under a marginal risk for severe with weather, but DeKalb, Kendall, Grundy and LaSalle counties are under a slight risk for severe storms.