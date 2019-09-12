Weather

Chicago Weather: Severe storms possible overnight in Chicago, northern suburbs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thunderstorms, some of which could be severe, are expected to pass through Chicago and its northern suburbs overnight.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar view from LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

The storms are expected to produce lightning, possible small hail and heavy rain. The biggest risk to residents is flooding. The strongest storms are expected between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., and will lessen overnight.

Radar-indicated rotation in a thunderstorm in Cook, Lake and McHenry counties prompted National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning for about 45 minutes Wednesday evening, but no touchdowns were reported or confirmed by the time the warning expired at 7:45 p.m.

WATCH: Cloud rotation in Island Lake
EMBED More News Videos

The rotation that prompted a tornado warning for three counties Wednesday evening was apparent in this video from Island Lake, Ill.



Tornado sirens activated around the area during the warning.



Stronger storms formed in southern Wisconsin in the afternoon and are expected to move into the Chicago area after 8 p.m. Another storm cell that is not severe was to the west near Dundee as of 7:45 p.m., moving east into the Chicago area.

RELATED: How does a tornado form?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercook countylake countymchenry countysevere weather
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wisconsin brothers accused in illegal THC vape cartridge scheme
Boy, 15, critically wounded in South Chicago shooting
Suspect in custody in death of Dolton mother shot in front of children
Evanston man charged in 2nd sexual assault case involving dating app
Supreme Court allows broad enforcement of asylum limits
Lake Michigan flood barriers to be installed along select beaches
Matteson principal's past sex misconduct allegations force resignation
Show More
Worshippers vow to protect crying Virgin Mary amid efforts to authenticate
Logan Square suspicious package 'narcotics related,' 1 in custody
Thursday is Cook County's Election Day for chief judge
Karen Yarbrough fights patronage hiring allegations
Hike around Chicago, suburbs on the Outerbelt Trail
More TOP STORIES News