Chicago Weather: Severe storms possible overnight in Chicago, northern suburbs

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar view from LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
The storms are expected to produce lightning, possible small hail and heavy rain. The biggest risk to residents is flooding. The strongest storms are expected between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., and will lessen overnight.
Radar-indicated rotation in a thunderstorm in Cook, Lake and McHenry counties prompted National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning for about 45 minutes Wednesday evening, but no touchdowns were reported or confirmed by the time the warning expired at 7:45 p.m.
WATCH: Cloud rotation in Island Lake
Tornado sirens activated around the area during the warning.
WEATHER ALERT: NORTH SUBURBS - Tornado warning in effect until 745 pm...possible tornado over Wauconda area. In video, tornado sirens activate in Arlington Heights at approx. 7:10 pm. pic.twitter.com/NnThETNlqT— J&T Scanner (@JT_Scanner) September 12, 2019
Stronger storms formed in southern Wisconsin in the afternoon and are expected to move into the Chicago area after 8 p.m. Another storm cell that is not severe was to the west near Dundee as of 7:45 p.m., moving east into the Chicago area.
RELATED: How does a tornado form?