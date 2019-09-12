Chicago Weather: Severe storms possible overnight in Chicago, northern suburbs

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5533241" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The rotation that prompted a tornado warning for three counties Wednesday evening was apparent in this video from Island Lake, Ill.

WEATHER ALERT: NORTH SUBURBS - Tornado warning in effect until 745 pm...possible tornado over Wauconda area. In video, tornado sirens activate in Arlington Heights at approx. 7:10 pm. pic.twitter.com/NnThETNlqT — J&T Scanner (@JT_Scanner) September 12, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thunderstorms, some of which could be severe, are expected to pass through Chicago and its northern suburbs overnight.The storms are expected to produce lightning, possible small hail and heavy rain. The biggest risk to residents is flooding. The strongest storms are expected between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., and will lessen overnight.Radar-indicated rotation in a thunderstorm in Cook, Lake and McHenry counties prompted National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning for about 45 minutes Wednesday evening, but no touchdowns were reported or confirmed by the time the warning expired at 7:45 p.m.Tornado sirens activated around the area during the warning.Stronger storms formed in southern Wisconsin in the afternoon and are expected to move into the Chicago area after 8 p.m. Another storm cell that is not severe was to the west near Dundee as of 7:45 p.m., moving east into the Chicago area.