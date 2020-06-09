Chicago Weather: Severe storms possible Tuesday as Tropical Depression Cristobal moves into Illinois

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area could experience severe weather Tuesday as remnants of Tropical Depression Cristobal make their way into Illinois.The morning hours are expected to remain clear, the chance of severe storms coming from 3 p.m. until midnight.The severe threat is greater for areas south of I-88, where there is a slight risk of severe weather. The rest of the area is under a marginal risk for severe weather.A Wind Advisory takes effect at noon for most of the area, with potential wind gusts of 45-miles-per hour. There is also an isolated tornado threat.The center of of the remnants of Cristobal are expected to track over western Illinois near the Mississippi River, with the eastern parts of the storm system impacting the Chicago area.Tuesday will also be a hot and humid day with a high of 88.