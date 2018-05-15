WEATHER

Severe storms wreak havoc in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger and Marcus Solis report on the severe weather in the New York area. (@everythingsjake)

By
NEW YORK CITY --
A line of severe storms caused widespread damage and commuter chaos as the storms pushed east across the Tri-State area Tuesday.

Earlier, tornado warnings had been issued for Dutchess, Orange, Sullivan and Ulster counties in New York and Fairfield County in Connecticut with at least one tornado reported in Eldred, Sullivan County.
Track the storms with AccuTrack Radar


The storms brought damaging wind, heavy rain, and hail, especially north and west of the city where they were the strongest. Hurricane-force winds of 65 to 78 mph were reported in the Hudson Valley.


The storms toppled trees and power lines across the area including in Mahwah New Jersey, where a tree crushed a garage. The homeowner, Al Vallese, said a show car worth at least $100,000 was destroyed.
EMBED More News Videos

Lucy Yang reports on the severe weather from Mahwah.


An 11-year-old girl was seriously injured when a tree fell onto a car in Newburgh. She was trapped inside the car and had to be extricated. She was listed in very serious condition.

Metro North service in and out of Grand Central Terminal was temporarily suspended due to the severe weather, and the terminal was jammed with thousands of commuters at the height of rush hour. Officials say there were multiple downed trees on the lines.

Hudson Line service has since resumed with delays between Grand Central and Croton-Harmon. Service remains suspended north of Croton-Harmon.

Harlem Line service has resumed with limited service between Grand Central and White Plains and very limited service between White Plains and Mount Kisco. Service north of Mount Kisco remains suspended due to the downed trees.

Amtrak suspended service between New York City and New Haven.

New Jersey Transit service in and out of Hoboken Terminal Station was subject to 60 minute delays in both directions due to debris on the tracks.

The Port Authority Bus Terminal also reported delays, and drivers faced problems on the roads due to flooding and fallen trees.


The three major airports serving the city were all experiencing flight delays of an hour or more.

Here's a look at the severe thunderstorm as it plowed through Saugerties, New York.
EMBED More News Videos

051518-wabc-ugc-tornado-saugerties


This line of storms was expected to clear eastern Long Island and the Jersey Shore later in the evening, but there still could be showers and a rumble of thunder into the night.

Keep an eye to the sky and take shelter when you hear that first rumble of thunder. Remember, if you can hear the thunder, you're close enough to be struck by lightning.

VIEWER PHOTOS AND VIDEOS
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherstormforecastNew YorkNew JerseyConnecticut
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
AccuWeather: Sunny and warm Thursday
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Storms, heavy rains move through area, Pearl Jam concert delayed
More Weather
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Show More
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
More News