Chicago Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect across Chicago area with threats of tornadoes, large hail

Joliet residents are cleaning up neighborhoods after a severe storm brought heavy rains and strong winds through the area.

Strom storm causes damage througout Joliet.

Storm damage in south suburban Shorewood.

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.

Unfortunately for homeowners like Phillip Barnes, water levels aren't expected to go down until the weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong winds, large hail and heavy rains continue to batter the Chicago area Saturday.Cook, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois are under auntil 8:30 p.m. Ais also in effect in Lake and Porter counties in Indiana until 8:45 p.m.Radar indicated a threat of a possible tornado in Kane and McHenry counties Saturday evening, but the threat has since passed.Meanwhile, some communities began cleaning up following damage from heavy rainfall that hit the area late Saturday afternoon.In Joliet, strong winds ripped down tree branches, leading to clogged storm drains and flash flooding.Chicago faced the threat of "ping pong size hail" and strong winds late Saturday afternoon. But clear skies later emerged, along with a rainbow.Just east of Peoria in Eureka, heavy rain flooded roads.remains in effect until 8 p.m. for Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, Livingston, McHenry, Ogle, Will and Winnebago counties in Illinois; Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana. It was issued just after 12:30 p.m.A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Illinois' Cook County and Indiana's Lake County until 10:45 p.m. due to heavy rainfall.A Tornado Warning was issued for Will County and part of Cook County from around 3 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. Residents in New Lenox, Frankfort, Fernway, Mokena, Homer Glen, Tinley Park, Oak Forest, Sunny Crest and Homewood were asked to take cover, according to ABC 7 Chicago Meteorologist Larry Mowry.ABC 7 Chicago's AccuWeather meteorologists predicted scattered and severe thunderstorms, some with tornadoes, would cross parts of eastern Iowa, northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin from midday Saturday through the afternoon.Thunderstorms with very large hail and severe wind will affect parts of the northern and southern Great Plains.Saturday's projected severe weather comes after much of the area saw significant flooding last weekend.That flooding was pervasive, shutting off power at Chicago's Willis Tower and causing suburban residents to dry out their basements.Chicago has seen 8.3 inches of rain so far in May, breaking the May record set last year of 8.25 inches of rain.