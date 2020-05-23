Chicago Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect inKankakee, Cook counties; large hail, strong winds expected

Weather

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong winds, large hail and heavy rains continue to batter the Chicago area Saturday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect in Cook and Kankakee counties until 4:45 p.m., with winds up to 60 mph possible and large hail expected.

Lake and Porter counties in northwestern Indiana are also under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:30 p.m., with winds up to 70 mph and tornadoes possible.

The Chicago area could see "ping pong size hail," the city warned.

Damaging winds and hail are the main threats, ABC 7 Chicago Meteorologist Cheryl Scott said.

Residents in all affected areas are asked to stay indoors.

Just east of Peoria in Eureka, heavy rain flooded roads, while power outages were reported in Joliet.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 8 p.m. for Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, Livingston, McHenry, Ogle, Will and Winnebago counties in Illinois; Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana. It was issued just after 12:30 p.m.

A Tornado Warning was issued for Will County and part of Cook County from around 3 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. Residents in New Lenox, Frankfort, Fernway, Mokena, Homer Glen, Tinley Park, Oak Forest, Sunny Crest and Homewood were asked to take cover, according to ABC 7 Chicago Meteorologist Larry Mowry.

Joliet residents reported wind damage and downed power lines.

There is a significant risk of severe weather Saturday afternoon in the Chicago area.



ABC 7 Chicago's AccuWeather meteorologists predicted scattered and severe thunderstorms, some with tornadoes, would cross parts of eastern Iowa, northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin from midday Saturday through the afternoon.

RELATED: Get the latest AccuWeather reports from ABC 7 Chicago

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.



Thunderstorms with very large hail and severe wind will affect parts of the northern and southern Great Plains.

Saturday's projected severe weather comes after much of the area saw significant flooding last weekend.

RELATED: Chicago Weather: High water levels continue to plague Willis Tower; close roads in city, suburbs

That flooding was pervasive, shutting off power at Chicago's Willis Tower and causing suburban residents to dry out their basements.

WATCH: Suburban residents waiting for flood waters to recede
Unfortunately for homeowners like Phillip Barnes, water levels aren't expected to go down until the weekend.



Chicago has seen 8.3 inches of rain so far in May, breaking the May record set last year of 8.25 inches of rain.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.
