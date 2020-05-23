Weather

Chicago Weather: Severe storms across Chicago leave damaged buildings, power outages

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong winds, large hail and heavy rains battered the Chicago area Saturday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect in Porter County in Indiana until 8:45 p.m.

Radar indicated a threat of a possible tornado in Kane and McHenry counties Saturday evening, but the threat has since passed.

Meanwhile, some communities began cleaning up following damage from heavy rainfall that hit the area late Saturday afternoon.

In Joliet, strong winds ripped down tree branches, leading to clogged storm drains and flash flooding.

Joliet residents are cleaning up neighborhoods after a severe storm brought heavy rains and strong winds through the area.



Chicago faced the threat of "ping pong size hail" and strong winds late Saturday afternoon. But clear skies later emerged, along with a rainbow.



Just east of Peoria in Eureka, heavy rain flooded roads.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 8 p.m. for Cook, DuPage, Kankakee and Will counties in Illinois, as well as Lake and Porter counties in Indiana. It was issued just after 12:30 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Illinois' Cook County and Indiana's Lake County until 10:45 p.m. due to heavy rainfall.

Strom storm causes damage througout Joliet.



A Tornado Warning was issued for Will County and part of Cook County from around 3 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. Residents in New Lenox, Frankfort, Fernway, Mokena, Homer Glen, Tinley Park, Oak Forest, Sunny Crest and Homewood were asked to take cover, according to ABC 7 Chicago Meteorologist Larry Mowry.

Storm damage in south suburban Shorewood.



ABC 7 Chicago's AccuWeather meteorologists predicted scattered and severe thunderstorms, some with tornadoes, would cross parts of eastern Iowa, northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin from midday Saturday through the afternoon.

RELATED: Get the latest AccuWeather reports from ABC 7 Chicago

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.



Thunderstorms with very large hail and severe wind will affect parts of the northern and southern Great Plains.

Saturday's projected severe weather comes after much of the area saw significant flooding last weekend.

RELATED: Chicago Weather: High water levels continue to plague Willis Tower; close roads in city, suburbs

That flooding was pervasive, shutting off power at Chicago's Willis Tower and causing suburban residents to dry out their basements.

WATCH: Suburban residents waiting for flood waters to recede
Unfortunately for homeowners like Phillip Barnes, water levels aren't expected to go down until the weekend.



Chicago has seen 8.3 inches of rain so far in May, breaking the May record set last year of 8.25 inches of rain.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.
