Chicago Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect in Will, Kankakee, Cook counties; large hail, strong winds expected

Here's an image of the wind damage with that tornado warned cell in Will county just east of Joliet. @ABC7Chicago. Photo taken by Dirk Leahy pic.twitter.com/BXXAKPzWtb — Greg Dutra (@DutraWeather) May 23, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6206897" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There is a significant risk of severe weather Saturday afternoon in the Chicago area.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6206488" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6197740" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Unfortunately for homeowners like Phillip Barnes, water levels aren't expected to go down until the weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong winds, large hail and heavy rains continue to batter the Chicago area Saturday.A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect in Will County until 4:30 p.m., with winds up to 60 mph possible and large hail expected. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is also in effect in Kankakee County until 4:15 p.m. and for part of Cook County until 4:45 p.m.The Chicago area could see "ping pong size hail," the city warned.A Tornado Warning was issued for Will County and part of Cook County from around 3 p.m. until 3:45 p.m., with hail up to 2 inches possible.Residents in New Lenox, Frankfort, Fernway, Mokena, Homer Glen, Tinley Park, Oak Forest, Sunny Crest and Homewood were asked to take cover, according to ABC 7 Chicago Meteorologist Larry Mowry.The affected area also includes Joliet, where some residents have reported wind damage and downed power lines. It extends to a southwestern corner of Cook County.A possible tornado was spotted near Machesney Park, moving northeast at 20 mph, Mowry said.There is a significant risk of severe weather across the Chicago area Saturday.was issued just after 12:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. for Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, Livingston, McHenry, Ogle, Will and Winnebago counties in Illinois; Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana.A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Kankakee County until 4:15 p.m.Chicago's western suburbs have the highest risk, but there is also some risk in the city, ABC 7 Chicago Meteorologist Greg Dutra said. The worst storms should roll through the area from 2 to 6 p.m.ABC 7 Chicago's AccuWeather meteorologists predicted scattered and severe thunderstorms, some with tornadoes, will cross parts of eastern Iowa, northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin from midday Saturday through the afternoon.Thunderstorms with very large hail and severe wind will affect parts of the northern and southern Great Plains.Saturday's projected severe weather comes after much of the area saw significant flooding last weekend.That flooding was pervasive, shutting off power at Chicago's Willis Tower and causing suburban residents to dry out their basements.Chicago has seen 8.3 inches of rain so far in May, breaking the May record set last year of 8.25 inches of rain.