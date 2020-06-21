Chicago Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cook, DuPage, Will counties

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in parts of the Chicago area.
The warning applies to Cook, DuPage and Will counties until 9 p.m.
A warning for Kendall County was canceled.
Wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail are predicted.
Hail damage to vehicles is expected, according to the National Weather Service. Residents can expect wind damage to roofs, siding and trees, as well.
