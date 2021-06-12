Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Will counties: NWS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for DuPage, Kane, Kendall and Will counties Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
The warning will be in effect for DuPage, Kane, Kendall and Will counties until 4 p.m. The warning in Cook County has been canceled as of 3:07 p.m., NSW says.
The storm is expected to produce winds up to 60 MPH and possible hail.
Dime size hail has been reported in Inverness and Carpentersville, as well as Bensenville, according to NWS. The largest hailstones reported have been an inch in diameter in Batavia, according to NSW.
Brookfield is also experiencing heavy rain, as of 2:50 p.m.
Midway Airport reported winds gusts of 68 MPH.
The Storm Predicition Center has also issued a marginal severe weather risk for Saturday.
Dark clouds began to roll in to the Chicago area just after 2 p.m. Saturday. ABC7 meteorologists said Saturday would be mostly sunny with a few storms with highs in the upper 80s.
