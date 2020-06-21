Chicago Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Will, Kendall counties

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in part of the Chicago area.The warning applies to south suburban Will and Kendall counties until 8:30 p.m. Saturday.Wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail are predicted.Hail damage to vehicles is expected, according to the National Weather Service. Residents can expect wind damage to roofs, siding and trees, as well.