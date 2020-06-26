Weather

Chicago Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for northern Illinois Friday night

Ground stop issued at O'Hare
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friday has been deemed an AccuWeather Alert Day due to the potential of severe storms.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Chicago area until 9 p.m., including the following counties: Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, and Wiil.

Multiple rounds of storms are expected Friday, with the greatest chance for severe weather in the evening, ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said.

In the morning, there will be a few storms in the area mainly between 6 and 10 a.m. These are not expected to be severe but could produce a brief period of gusty winds.

A Ground Stop was issued at O'Hare Airport about 11:30 a.m. due to the storms.

RELATED: LATEST ACCUWEATHER UPDATES

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has much of the Chicago area under an enhanced risk of numerous severe storms.

The threat of more severe weather is after 4 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherchicagoloopstormsevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man fatally shot 2 teens who asked how tall he was: police
Lightfoot announces new summer youth program initiatives
Phase 4 in Illinois: Gyms, movie theaters reopen, indoor dining resumes
Chicago Pride Parade organizer's legacy lives on after his death
Chicago West Side gang investigation results in 24 charged
Minimum wage raises to $10 an hour July 1
COVID-19 cases surge among young adults
Show More
Indiana reports over 500 new COVID-19 cases
St. Louis rapper Huey killed in shooting in Missouri
Ind. woman charged after Art Institute lion statue vandalized with spray paint
VIDEO: Man blocks Latino man from entering his own building
Texas, Florida order bars to close again as COVID-19 cases rise
More TOP STORIES News