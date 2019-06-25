Weather

Chicago Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for city, northern suburbs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Severe storms could bring high winds and hail to the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon and evening.

RELATED: See the latest 7-day ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast



The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the following counties until 9 p.m.: Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Lake, Lee, and McHenry in Illinois; Kenosha and Racine counties in Wisconsin; LaPorte County in Indiana and Berrien County in Michigan.

What is a severe thunderstorm?
EMBED More News Videos

The next time you find yourself under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, know that large hail and high winds are possible.



ABC7 meteorologist Phil Schwarz said the greatest chance for severe storms for the city and areas north of I-80 will be after 5 p.m. The primary threats in any storms that develop will be high winds and hail. The risk of a tornado is extremely low, Schwarz said.

Which is worse: Watch or Warning?
EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercook countydupage countykane countylake countymchenry countydekalb countythunderstormstormweathersevere weather
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois marijuana law signed by Pritzker, takes effect January 1, 2020
Video of Jussie Smollett with rope around neck released by Chicago police
Divvy rider critically injured in River North hit-and-run
Black bear breaks into Montana home and naps in closet
Girl, 4, killed after being run over in Calumet Heights driveway
Search continues for missing 2-year-old Virginia toddler
Acting border chief resigns amid uproar over migrant children
Show More
New White House press secretary announced
Cardi B pleads not guilty to felony charges in NYC strip club melee
Substitute teacher fired for filming porn in classroom: School
Streamwood bank robber wanted in 2 other heists
Study: Fewer teens drinking alcohol
More TOP STORIES News