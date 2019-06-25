Chicago Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for city, northern suburbs

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5333344" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The next time you find yourself under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, know that large hail and high winds are possible.

Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Severe storms could bring high winds and hail to the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon and evening.The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the following counties until 9 p.m.: Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Lake, Lee, and McHenry in Illinois; Kenosha and Racine counties in Wisconsin; LaPorte County in Indiana and Berrien County in Michigan.ABC7 meteorologist Phil Schwarz said the greatest chance for severe storms for the city and areas north of I-80 will be after 5 p.m. The primary threats in any storms that develop will be high winds and hail. The risk of a tornado is extremely low, Schwarz said.