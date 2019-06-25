Chicago Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for city, northern suburbs

RELATED: See the latest 7-day ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the following counties until 9 p.m.: Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Lake, Lee, and McHenry in Illinois; Kenosha and Racine counties in Wisconsin; LaPorte County in Indiana and Berrien County in Michigan.
What is a severe thunderstorm?
ABC7 meteorologist Phil Schwarz said the greatest chance for severe storms for the city and areas north of I-80 will be after 5 p.m. The primary threats in any storms that develop will be high winds and hail. The risk of a tornado is extremely low, Schwarz said.
Which is worse: Watch or Warning?