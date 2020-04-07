Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for much of Chicago area until 11PM

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6084028" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Severe storms are possible across the Chicago area Tuesday evening.is in effect for Boone, Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lee, Ogle, Will and Winnebago counties in Illinois; Lake and Porter counties in Indiana until 11 p.m. Ais also in effect for Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois and southeastern Wisconsin until 9 p.m.Chicago saw its warmest day of the year so far Tuesday, with many areas approaching 80 degrees by mid-afternoon.The warm weather will destabilize the atmosphere and could help fuel severe storms as a cold front moves through the Chicago area Tuesday evening, ABC7 meteorologist Cheryl Scott said.Much of the Chicago area is under a slight risk for isolated severe storms, according to the Storm Prediction Center. The greatest risk for storms across the Chicago area is between 6 and 10 p.m.The greatest threats with any storms that develop include strong winds, large hail and heavy rain. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, Scott said.