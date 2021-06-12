CHICAGO (WLS) -- A severe thunderstorm brought high winds, hail and some much-needed rain to the Chicago area Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
As of 4:13 p.m., all Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been canceled in the Chicago area, NWS says.
RELATED: Illinois drought: Plants in peril as below-average precipitation persists into June
The storm produced winds up to 60 MPH and dropped hail in several area counties.
Hail has been reported in Inverness, Carpentersville, Bensenville, Aurora, as well as Geneva, according to NWS. The largest hailstones reported have been an inch in diameter in Batavia, according to NSW.
Midway Airport reported winds gusts of 68 MPH.
RELATED: Chicago Area Weather Radar
The Storm Prediction Center has also issued a marginal severe weather risk for Saturday.
Dark clouds began to roll into the Chicago area just after 2 p.m. Saturday but only lasted a few hours. ABC7 meteorologists said Saturday would be mostly sunny with a few storms with highs in the upper 80s.
You can always get your 7-Day forecast at ABC7Chicago.com/weather.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning canceled, hail reported in Chicago area: NWS
SEVERE WEATHER
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News