Chicago weather: Severe weather cancels flights, impacts Labor Day weekend travel

Floodwaters closed parts of I-90 Monday. (Courtney Fong)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Potentially severe weather is impacting travel across the area as Labor Day weekend comes to a close.

The FAA reported 191 flights had been cancelled at O'Hare International Airport as of 3:15 p.m. Some flights arriving to O'Hare International Airport were delayed by an average of 2 ours and 46 minutes, according to the FAA.

Midway Airport reported average delays of 15 minutes or less and no cancellations as of 3:15 p.m.

Flooding closed several roads and delayed flights in the Chicago area Monday, including the I-90 O'Hare Extension at Mannheim Road in both directions, according to Illinois State Police.The Westbound I-90 O'Hare Extension was also closed by flooding between Mannheim Road and Bessie Coleman Drive.

Park Ridge Police reported Monday that Touhy Avenue was closed at the viaduct, Cumberland was closed at Belleplaine and Northwest Highway was closed at 400 North due to flooding.

Earlier Monday afternoon, a severe thunderstorm prompted a tornado warning for McHenry and Lake Counties. The warning was later canceled.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
