Chicago Weather: Severe weather, isolated storms possible Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An early round of storms is expected to push through the area Saturday afternoon.The afternoon storms could be strong, but are unlikely to be severe, ABC 7 meteorologist Greg Dutra said.The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning effective until 2 p.m. for southern Kankakee and northern Iroquois counties in Illinois, and southern Newton county in Indiana.Wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph and damage roofs, siding, and trees, according to the weather service.Another round of potentially strong storms is also slated for Saturday evening.