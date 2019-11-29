Weather

Sinkhole opens on southern California highway, traps car underneath in mud

By ABC7.com staff
REDLANDS, Calif. -- Amid heavy rains, a sinkhole opened on the side of a highway in southern California, shutting down part of the road and trapping a car below the overpass in mud.

The sinkhole, apparently caused by a collapsed drain, opened Thanksgiving Day on the shoulder of the eastbound 10 Freeway in Redlands, California, east of Los Angeles.

Two lanes on that side of the 10 were closed as emergency crews responded.

But officials cautioned a full closure of the freeway was possible if the surface continued to fall away.

As the sinkhole opened, it apparently led to a mudflow beneath the freeway overpass.

The mud trapped a car and bent a power pole, but no serious injuries were reported.

Later Thursday night, it was reported that a contractor was on scene to perform emergency repairs. Two lanes and an on-ramp were expected to remain closed for several days.
