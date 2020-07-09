Chicago Weather: Slight risk for severe storms, gusty winds, large hail Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Because the Chicago area is under a slight risk of severe storms Thursday, it has been deemed an AccuWeather alert day.
An isolated storm is possible later Thursday morning and in the early afternoon, but it is more likely any severe storms will develop in the later afternoon and evening.
The greatest risk is for gusty winds and some large hail, ABC 7 meteorologist Tracy Butler said.
Highs for Thursday remain in the 90s, with high humidity.
