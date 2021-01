Chicago Weather: Snow, ice, rain storm making for messy travel New Year's Day

EMBED >More News Videos Big waves combined with the freezing temperatures to create some slick spots for runners and bicyclists along Chicago's Lakefront Path Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago will get 2021 underway with a blast of winter weather Friday, with a storm brining snow, ice and rain to the area.The storm comes after the area saw its first major storm of the season earlier this week, with several inches of snow and some freezing rain. A wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain will move into the southwest suburbs between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., reaching the city after 10 a.m. Ice accumulations will be highest in places like LaSalle, Morris, and Pontiac, but Naperville, Joliet and Kankakee could also see significant icing.Between noon and 5 p.m., it will change to wintry mix and rain before changing back to a wintry mix and snow between 5 p.m. and midnight.The National Weather Service has issued anfor Ford, Grundy, Kankakee, Iroqius, LaSalle and Livingston counties in effect until 6 p.m. Friday.will take effect from 10 a.m. Friday until midnight Saturday for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall and Will counties.Much of Northwest Indiana is also under auntil Friday night. In Lake and Porter counties, it extends until 1 a.m. EST Saturday.Snow accumulation is expected to be between 1-4 inches of snow, with higher amounts to the north and west.Some areas under the ice storm warning could see up to a half an inch of ice, which could create slick roads and potentially could lead to power outages as well. Other areas could also see around a tenth of an inch of ice.