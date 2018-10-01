WEATHER

Snow in October? Take a look at this month's climate facts for Chicago

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Who loves October? It is a month where we lose a lot of daylight. The nights get colder and the leaves change and fall.

AVERAGE TEMPERATURES
OCT 1 - Avg. High 68 ... Avg. Low 48

OCT 31 - Avg. High 56 ... Avg. Low 39

The hottest temperature ever recorded in October is 92 degrees on Oct. 1, 1972.

The coldest temperature ever recorded in October is 14 degrees on Oct. 25, 1887.

AVERAGE RAINFALL: 3.15"
AVERAGE SNOWFALL: 0.2"
Yes, we do average some very light measurable snow in October!

DAYLIGHT

We lose about 80 minutes of daylight over the month.

OCT 1 - Sunrise: 6:47am Sunset: 6:32pm

OCT 31 - Sunrise: 7:21am Sunset: 5:45pm
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherfallChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Chicago AccuWeather: Severe storms in evening
Chicago Weather: Severe storms to move through Monday evening
The difference between hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons
Indonesia tsunami toll tops 400 amid search for survivors
More Weather
Top Stories
2 charged in murder of Rolling Meadows man allegedly lured victim to rob him
Cubs to face Colorado Rockies in NL Wild Card game Tuesday
4 shot, 2 fatally in car outside South Loop hotel
Uncontrolled Substances: Arrests try to curb street corner drug sales
'Great Gatsby' home in Lake Forest sells for $685K
Former Aurora man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 4 children over 12 years
Purdue Northwest students upset diplomas will reflect satellite campus location
Registration deadline for CPD entrance exam Monday
Show More
Shooting of man walking dogs in Rogers Park possibly botched robbery attempt, police say
Aurora man pleads guilty to traveling to meet minor for sex
Chicago Weather: Severe storms to move through Monday evening
City receives federal grant to relieve South Side rail congestion
More News