AVERAGE TEMPERATURES

AVERAGE RAINFALL: 3.15"

AVERAGE SNOWFALL: 0.2"

DAYLIGHT

Who loves October?It is a month where we lose a lot of daylight. The nights get colder and the leaves change and fall.The hottest temperature ever recorded in October is 92 degrees on Oct. 1, 1972.The coldest temperature ever recorded in October is 14 degrees on Oct. 25, 1887.Yes, we do average some very light measurable snow in October!We lose about 80 minutes of daylight over the month.