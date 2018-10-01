CHICAGO (WLS) --Who loves October? It is a month where we lose a lot of daylight. The nights get colder and the leaves change and fall.
AVERAGE TEMPERATURES
OCT 1 - Avg. High 68 ... Avg. Low 48
OCT 31 - Avg. High 56 ... Avg. Low 39
The hottest temperature ever recorded in October is 92 degrees on Oct. 1, 1972.
The coldest temperature ever recorded in October is 14 degrees on Oct. 25, 1887.
AVERAGE RAINFALL: 3.15"
AVERAGE SNOWFALL: 0.2"
Yes, we do average some very light measurable snow in October!
DAYLIGHT
We lose about 80 minutes of daylight over the month.
OCT 1 - Sunrise: 6:47am Sunset: 6:32pm
OCT 31 - Sunrise: 7:21am Sunset: 5:45pm