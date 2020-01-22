Weather

Chicago Weather: More snow forecast over next 3 days, several inches possible

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Don't put away those shovels yet, Chicago! The ABC7 AccuWeather Team is forecasting measurable snow for the third weekend in a row.

Meteorologist Phil Schwarz said light snow will begin falling Wednesday night and will continue almost uninterrupted through the day on Saturday.

Meteorologist Phil Schwarz has the latest on a prolonged storm that could dump several inches of snow on the Chicago area.



Most areas will see up to an 1 inch of accumulation by the Thursday morning rush hour, Schwarz said, which could make for a slippery commute. More light snow is expected during the Thursday afternoon rush hour.

Overnight into Friday, the precipitation will change over to a wintry mix in the city and south, but will remain mostly snow north of Chicago. This will add another inch or two of snow before a lull in the precipation during the day on Friday.

Meteorologist Tracy Butler said light snow will begin falling Wednesday night and will continue almost uninterrupted through the day on Saturday.



But on Friday night into Saturday morning, Schwarz said the snow will pick back up again. Up to 6 inches of snow is possible in the north and western suburbs while the city, south suburbs and northwest Indiana will see slightly lower snow amounts. However, with temperatures above 32 degrees, some of the snow is expected to melt.

Alderman Ray Lopez and Chicago Streets and Sanitation workers are cracking down on property owners who don't shovel.



The wintry mix will change back to wet snow and could be moderate to heavy at times on Saturday before winding down Saturday evening.

Last weekend, a major winter storm dumped several inches of snow on Chicago and forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights at the city's airports.

The record-high lake levels coupled with high winds, snow and rain left no area immune from damage.



The previous weekend, another storm system brought high winds that pounded the Chicago lakefront with waves and heavy rain.

After the weekend's winter storm swooped in the first bitter cold of 2020, take a look back at some of Chicago's most frigid temps.

