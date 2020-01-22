Chicago Weather: More snow forecast over next 3 days, several inches possible

Meteorologist Phil Schwarz said light snow will begin falling Wednesday night and will continue almost uninterrupted through the day on Saturday.
STORMCAST: See snowfall amounts, timing
Most areas will see up to an 1 inch of accumulation by the Thursday morning rush hour, Schwarz said, which could make for a slippery commute. More light snow is expected during the Thursday afternoon rush hour.
Overnight into Friday, the precipitation will change over to a wintry mix in the city and south, but will remain mostly snow north of Chicago. This will add another inch or two of snow before a lull in the precipation during the day on Friday.
SNOW TIMELINE: When to expect snow over the next 3 days
But on Friday night into Saturday morning, Schwarz said the snow will pick back up again. Up to 6 inches of snow is possible in the north and western suburbs while the city, south suburbs and northwest Indiana will see slightly lower snow amounts. However, with temperatures above 32 degrees, some of the snow is expected to melt.
RELATED: Residents who don't shovel could be fined up to $500
The wintry mix will change back to wet snow and could be moderate to heavy at times on Saturday before winding down Saturday evening.
Last weekend, a major winter storm dumped several inches of snow on Chicago and forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights at the city's airports.
RELATED: Winter storm wreaks havoc along Chicago's lakefront
The previous weekend, another storm system brought high winds that pounded the Chicago lakefront with waves and heavy rain.
RELATED: Look back at Chicago's coldest day on record