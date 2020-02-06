Chicago Weather: Snow storm hits area, up to 5 inches of accumulation forecast in some places

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5907219" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Snow is forecast in Chicago beginning Wednesday evening and is expected to bring amounts of up to five inches of snow in some areas by Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A snowstorm is continuing to hit the Chicago area Thursday morning and is expected to dump as much as five inches of snow in some areas by the afternoon.Snow began falling in the south suburbs and Northwest Indiana around 3 p.m., and spread north Wednesday evening.Snow is expected to continue through the morning commute Thursday. By 4 a.m., Lansing had received 4.3 inches of snow, Homewood 3.5 inches of snow, Joliet had 2.1 inches of snow and Dyer, Indiana had 2.3 inches of snow.There is also potential for lake effect snow Thursday night into Friday morning, mainly in the city and in Northwest Indiana.A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Kankakee County in Illinois and Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana until 9 a.m. Thursday.In Chicago Heights, heavy snow piled up just before the start of the evening commute."Right around three o'clock it started with the flurries, and then all of a sudden it started coming and was like, wow, it's here," said Maurice Smith."When I left work, we were having a small little blizzard," said Latonya Garnett.In Porter, Ind., the snow made for dangerous driving conditions. Firefighters rushed several people to the hospital who were injured in a crash on Highway 20.With more snow on the way and the strong potential for messy road conditions come morning, transit officials are reminding morning commuters to be on high alert. Make sure you reduce your speed, leave ample space between cars, and remain aware of the vehicles around you.Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation said it is monitoring the weather and will deploy a fleet of vehicles to respond to ice and snow. The timing of the launch of the vehicles depends on when the snow moves into the city, and officials are monitoring that moment by moment at the city's snow command.The Illinois Department of Transportation tweeted to remind motorists to give snow plows room on the roads."We've received two reports just in the past 15 minutes of motorists hitting our plows," IDOT tweeted. "Please - and we cannot stress this enough - give our drivers room to do their jobs. #DontCrowdThePlow #ilwx #ILtraffic"IDOT is reminding drivers that snow plows drive slowly, stop often, overlap lanes, and make wide turns. They also have a restricted field of vision, create snow clouds that could reduce visibility to zero and conceal hazards, and spread de-icer that could hit your vehicle. It's important to give snow plows room and drive behind them if at all possible. If you must pass, you should pass with caution.No injuries were reported in either crash.