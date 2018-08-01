ACCUWEATHER

Sour Biscuit Fire and Not Creative Fire? How wildfires get their names

EMBED </>More Videos

Dispatch centers sending the initial crews to a wildfire usually name the fire, though they can also be named by the first engine on the scene or another fire official. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

When a wildfire breaks out, its name gives first responders a way to track and prioritize different fires.

According to AccuWeather, dispatch centers sending the initial crews to a wildfire usually name the fire, though they can also be named by the first engine on the scene or another fire official.

Names usually come from a geographical location, local landmark, street, lake or mountain near the fire's origin.

The name of a fire doesn't always reflect its exact location; sometimes there aren't enough landmarks in an area to give a fire a unique name. For example, the Sour Biscuit Fire was named due to its proximity to Sourdough Gulch and Biscuit Creek.

In 2015, emergency crews in Idaho couldn't come up with a creative name for the 57th fire of the season, so they named it the Not Creative Fire.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherwildfirebrush fireu.s. & worldsevere weather
ACCUWEATHER
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
These tips can help prevent heat-related incidents
What is 'Manhattanhenge' and how can you see it?
How weather impacts fireworks shows
More accuweather
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
July 2018 in Chicago was driest in 77 years
Photos from the wildfires across California
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
More Weather
Top Stories
Aeromexico plane crash: At least 16 from Chicago area among survivors
Chicago Loop stabbing suspect photos released
Houston doctor killed by man whose mother died during surgery, police say
Illinois woman injured by lava bomb in Hawaii shares details of terrifying event
Lyft to give some Chicagoans $550 in transportation credit to ditch their cars
State Rep. Nick Sauer resigns amid claims of posting ex's nude photos
Clark Kent breaks Michael Phelps' 23-year-old record
Utah man sues McDonald's alleging his drink was drugged
Show More
Thieves in speedboat steal Swedish crown jewels
US: 3 Ukrainians arrested in hacking plot that hit 47 states
Illinois State Trooper applications now open
Police: 2 suspected of robbing Munster Ace Hardware, stealing from charity donation box
Customer finds worm crawling out of fish at restaurant
More News