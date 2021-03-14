spring

First day of spring in 2021: Dates to remember, things to do and what to know

Break out the flowers: The first day of spring in 2021 is March 20! Here's everything you need to know about the season.
When is the first day of spring?

Spring officially begins Saturday, March 20, at 5:37 a.m. ET, according to AccuWeather.

What is the vernal equinox?

Equinox is Latin for "equal nights," according to AccuWeather. The vernal equinox occurs when the Earth is tilting neither toward nor away from the sun on its axis, marking the astronomical beginning of spring.

RELATED: Can you really balance an egg during the first day of spring?

When are Easter, Mother's Day and other spring dates?
Here are just a few of the dates people are putting on their calendars this spring:

  • Passover begins at sundown on March 27.
  • Palm Sunday is March 28.
  • Easter falls on April 4.
  • Earth Day is April 22.
  • Ramadan begins at sundown on April 12.
  • Mother's Day is on May 9.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    weatheraccuweatherweatherspring
    Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    SPRING
    Chicago Park District registration for spring programs begins Monday
    Warm weather fun is back
    Expect planetary conjunction, full worm moon in March
    Swimming safety important ahead of spring break
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    2 killed in South Side mass shooting ID'd, multiple others wounded
    Black & Powerful: MSI CEO Chevy Humphrey
    Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
    Chicago police officer shot, transported to hospital
    Woman found dead with legs, arms tied on Near West Side
    Some snow accumulation expected in Chicago-area Monday
    Stranger saves 75-year-old woman during assault and carjacking
    Show More
    14-year-old arrested after missing 6-year-old IN girl found dead
    70-million-year-old dinosaur fossil discovered sitting on nest of eggs
    COVID-19 vaccines efforts improve for Austin neighborhood residents
    Lincolnwood homeowner surprised to find 4 burglars inside home
    Chicago Weather: Cloudy, breezy Sunday
    More TOP STORIES News