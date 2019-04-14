Weather

Spring surprise brings wintry weather mix to Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Spring surprise bring a wintry weather mix to Chicago causing cancelled weekend events, games, and flights.

Most of Illinois should expect heavy snow all the way through the mid to early afternoon Sunday, bringing one to four inches of snow.

RELATED: Chicago AccuWeather: 1-4 inches of snow on Sunday

Temperatures will hit a high of lower to mid 30s with a windchill in the 20s.

Snow should tapper off after 3 p.m. creating wet roads and slush.



More than 300 flights at O'Hare and Midway airports were cancelled Sunday due to the weather conditions.

Sunday's Buddy Walk was also cancelled, as well as the Chicago Cubs games against the Los Angeles Angels.

RELATED: Cubs postpone Sunday's game against LA Angels due to weather

Both are expected to be rescheduled for another date.
