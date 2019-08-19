Weather

Chicago Weather: Storms cause damage across suburbs; give pro golfer a scare

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong thunderstorms and heavy rain caused damage across several Chicago suburbs Sunday.

Crews were cleaning up downed tree branches in Bolingbrook, and one resident of the southwest suburb saw serious damage to his home.

"Yeah a tree came down, went through the kitchen, through the attic, through the garage," said resident Kurt Odom. "Water pouring in the house."

Odom said he's just happy he wasn't hurt.

The weather even put a professional golfer at risk of missing his tee time at the final round of the BMW Championship in Medinah.

Phil Mickelson's hotel was hit by lightning Sunday morning, causing an evacuation.

"I can't get back into my room and may miss my tee time because I am without clubs and clothes," Mickelson tweeted.



The golfer later explained that the hotel building was struck by lightning right above him, which blew out a brick chimney and caught fire.

Some golf fans were in the nearby parking lot at the time.

"We heard it was right over here at the hotel about 200 yards away from where we were parked," said Mike Maloney.

Michael Childs said he heard a "really loud noise."

"I mean, boom, it scared us, because it felt like it was right on top of us," Childs said.

Luckily, Mickelson was able to make it to the tournament in time.

"I guess there were 10 fire trucks, so I got in my car and left. Couldn't get back, the roads were closed and the hotel was closed. But things cleared up pretty quickly. I was able to come back in and get my clubs and play," he explained.

Mickelson even joked with reporters after the final round, calling his week in Illinois "electric."

The BMW Championship wasn't the only event affected by the severe weather.

The Chicago Air and Water Show saw some delays Sunday.



But once the skies cleared, they were filled with the roar of planes from the Royal Air Force's Red Arrows to the acrobatics of Susan Darcy.

The storms also caused several power outages in the city.

At least 23,000 people were without power in the Chicago area Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, around 204 flights had been canceled at O'Hare International Airport as of 8:13 a.m., with most other flights being delayed 42 minutes or more, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

At least 23 flights had been canceled at Midway International Airport as of 8:13 a.m., the department said.



A Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Boone, Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Will, and Winnebago counties until 1 p.m. was canceled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Cook, DuPage, Will and Kankakee counties until 9:30 a.m.
