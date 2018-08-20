WEATHER

Chicago weather: Storms, heavy rains move through area, Pearl Jam concert delayed

Storms and heavy rain moved through the Chicago area Monday evening, with a chance that severe storms may develop.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Storms and heavy rain moved through the Chicago area Monday evening, causing concert delays and problems on Metra lines.

Larger storms that brewed to the west in La Salle and Livingston counties moved northeast through the suburbs and city beginning at about 7 p.m. Sudden downpours and heavy rains caused flash flooding conditions in some suburbs.

Pearl Jam tweeted that their Monday night concert at Wrigley Field would go on rain or shine, but just after 7:30 p.m. they said the infield had to be temporarily evacuated until the weather passed.

Fans were let back on to the field just after 9 p.m. and the show was expected to begin shortly thereafter.



Several Metra lines were stopped and then resumed service with extensive delays due to the weather and a tornado warning issued by weather forecasters paid for by out-of-state railroad companies.

As of 9:50 p.m. 247 flights had been canceled at O'Hare International Airport and delays averaged 27 minutes. Midway International Airport reported no canceled flights and delays of about 15 minutes.

Clearing skies with a few lingering showers and storms Tuesday. Highs in the upper 70s.
