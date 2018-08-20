Due to impending inclement weather, we are forced to clear the field and lower bowl seating area for tonight’s show. Please take shelter in a calm and orderly fashion and we will get you back to your seats once the coast is clear. Your safety is our utmost concern. Thank you. — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) August 21, 2018

Storms and heavy rain moved through the Chicago area Monday evening, with a chance that severe storms may develop.Larger storms that brewed to the west in La Salle and Livingston counties moved northeast through the suburbs and city starting around 7 p.m.Pearl Jam tweeted that their Monday night concert at Wrigley Field would go on rain or shine, but just after 7:30 p.m. they said the infield had to be temporarily evacuated until the weather passed.