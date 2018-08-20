CHICAGO (WLS) --Storms and heavy rain moved through the Chicago area Monday evening, with a chance that severe storms may develop.
Larger storms that brewed to the west in La Salle and Livingston counties moved northeast through the suburbs and city starting around 7 p.m.
Pearl Jam tweeted that their Monday night concert at Wrigley Field would go on rain or shine, but just after 7:30 p.m. they said the infield had to be temporarily evacuated until the weather passed.
Due to impending inclement weather, we are forced to clear the field and lower bowl seating area for tonight’s show. Please take shelter in a calm and orderly fashion and we will get you back to your seats once the coast is clear. Your safety is our utmost concern. Thank you.— Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) August 21, 2018
