Chicago weather: Storms, heavy rains move through Chicago area; Pearl Jam concert delayed

Storms and heavy rain moved through the Chicago area Monday evening, with a chance that severe storms may develop.

Larger storms that brewed to the west in La Salle and Livingston counties moved northeast through the suburbs and city starting around 7 p.m.

Pearl Jam tweeted that their Monday night concert at Wrigley Field would go on rain or shine, but just after 7:30 p.m. they said the infield had to be temporarily evacuated until the weather passed.


