Chicago Weather: Storms move through Chicago area; Excessive Heat Warning to go into effect Thursday

SURVIVING THE HEAT: List of Chicago area cooling centers | Tips to stay safe in dangerous heat
A National Weather Service Excessive Heat Warning is scheduled to go into effect at 3 p.m. Thursday for DeKalb, Kankakee, Kendall, Grundy, LaSalle, and Will counties in Illinois and Lake, Jasper, LaPorte, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana and will remain in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Excessive Heat Warning is scheduled to go into effect for Cook, DuPage and Kane counties at 10 a.m. on Friday and remain in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday. A Heat Advisory is scheduled to go into effect for Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois and southern Wisconsin at 10 a.m. Friday and remain in effect until 11 p.m. Friday.
RELATED: What is a heat wave? How heat waves form and temperatures climb
The entire area could see high temperatures in the low to upper 90s, with heat indices from 100 to 114 degrees. The excessive heat is expected to peak in intensity on Friday,
The showers and storms Thursday morning have delayed the arrival of the dangerous heat until later Thursday afternoon. The storms have led to 566 flight cancellations at O'Hare Airport and 41 cancellations at Midway as of 10:45 a.m.
RELATED: What is the urban heat island effect?
Emergency officials are urging people in the area to be on high alert, especially those most vulnerable.
Thursday morning, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other city officials spoke at the Office of Emergency Management and Communication on the proper precautions to take and well as dangers during this stretch of hot weather and high temperature.
Their message was clear: as temperatures continue to rise into the weekend this will be an all hands on deck operation with a strong focus on those most vulnerable during this stretch of dangerous heat.
Mayor Lightfoot reinforced that as much as this is a city-wide effort to keep people safe it is also the public's responsibility to make sure they are taking extra precautions during the heat wave.
"We need everyone to do their part and look out for each other," Mayor Lightfoot said. "This means that if you have a neighbor who is vulnerable, who is elderly, who is sick or otherwise infirmed, please make a special effort to check on them over the next few days."
Mayor Lightfoot discusses city's plan for extreme heat
Authorities say, this type of weather puts the most vulnerable populations, like the homeless, seniors and those with disabilities most at risk.
PUBLIC POOLS IN CHICAGO: Where to swim this summer
As part of the city's efforts to make sure those people are safe, the Department of Family and Support Services plans to host a series of wellness checks and outreach to let people know about the resources available. That includes city-operated facilities like pools, senior and cooling centers.
"The City of Chicago is coordinating its resources and services to help keep Chicagoans safe from the dangerous heat conditions over the next several days," said OEMC Executive Director Rich Guidice. "As always, OEMC will continue to monitor weather conditions, large-scale events and is prepared to activate plans and alert the public should a situation warrant."
DFSS says it plans to extend its hours at the city's six cooling centers from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. To locate a cooling center, residents can call 311. The Garfield Center at 10 S. Kedzie will be open 24 hours. Other city facilities including Chicago Public Library locations, Chicago Police Department stations, Chicago Park District field houses, DFSS Community Service Centers and DFSS Senior Centers are serving as cooling centers.
4 myths about beating the heat
Residents are also asked to check on relatives, neighbors and friends. Requests for wellbeing checks can be made by downloading the CH311 app, at 311.chicago.gov or by calling 311.
Metra trains will run 10 miles an hour slower, there will be increased track inspections, and crews will be checking all air conditioning systems on trains.
Foods to eat to keep you cool
The Illinois Department of Transportation said it is cautioning motorists to watch out for pavement buckling from the heat.
"The hottest week of the year means the potential for pavement failures will increase," said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "At IDOT, we will have the necessary staffing and materials in place to make repairs as quickly as possible. We ask the public to stay alert and avoid driving over buckled roads, if possible, while giving our crews plenty of room to work."
Buckling pavement can be reported to IDOT by calling (800) 452-4368 or by reaching out to law enforcement via 911.
An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of high temperatures is expected. The combination of high temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun...and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside. When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1.
An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun... and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
BEATING THE HEAT
Tips to stay safe during the hot summer months
Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: What's the difference and what are the symptoms?
Lotion in the refrigerator and more hacks to keep cool without AC
Tips for staying safe during a heat wave as the temperature rises
What is a heat wave? How heat waves form and temperatures climb
Why it's harder to cool off in humidity
How hot summer weather affects your car