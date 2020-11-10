Chicago Weather: Strong thunderstorms with gusting winds move through Chicago area leaving damage behind

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7842528" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A line of severe storms is moving rapidly through the Chicago area, toppling trees in Winnebago County.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong storms with winds at or above 70 miles per hour moved through the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon and evening, leaving destruction in their wake.A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for La Porte and Starke counties in Indiana and Berrien County, Mich., until 8:30 p.m.A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for La Porte and Starke counties in Indiana and Berrien County, Mich., until 11 p.m.The line of strong storms raced through Northern Illinois starting shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, leaving a line of destruction in their wake.The storms were moving east at about 65 miles per hour, ABC7 Meteorologist Cheryl Scott said. Strong winds were the greatest threat from the storms, as well as torrential rain.A wind gust of 79 mph was reported in the afternoon at Aurora Municipal Airport, the weather service said in a tweet.ComEd said as of 6:30 p.m. 43,000 outages have been reported in their territory due to the storms.There is also a Wind Advisory in effect for Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will, Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall and LaSalle Counties in Illinois until 3 a.m. Wednesday, and in Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana until 11 p.m.The storms are part of a cold front that will end a record-breaking seven straight days of 70-degree November weather, blowing past the previous five-straight days of similar weather in 1953.Meanwhile, temperatures will plummet overnight, making Wednesday morning feel between 40 and 50 degrees cooler than Tuesday, the weather service said.