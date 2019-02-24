WEATHER

Chicago weather: Strong wind warning issued for area Sunday, up to 65 mph gusts possible

LIVE WIND GUST UPDATES: Watch wind gust readings as temperatures fall across Chicago area

CHICAGO --
High-speed winds from the west will blow through the Chicago area on Sunday, potentially disrupting travel with gusts as speedy as 65 mph, the weather service said.

The National Weather Service issued a "High Wind Warning" that began overnight and will last until 6 p.m. Sunday in northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
RELATED: The latest 7-day forecast from the ABC7 AccuWeather team

The gusts will likely hover between 50 and 60 mph and are predicted to peak between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., when speeds of up to 65 mph are possible, the weather service said. After 6 p.m., winds will probably abate to 45 and 50 mph until Monday.

As of 5:30 a.m. Sunday, the fastest winds recorded in Chicago were 56 mph at O'Hare International Airport and 52 mph at Midway International Airport, the weather service said.

Several flights were canceled as a result of the weather. As of 9:30 a.m., 170 flights were canceled at O'Hare and 124 were canceled at Midway.

The weather service said the gales could knock down trees and spur scattered power outages.

A total 8,942 ComEd customers were reporting power outages as of 7:30 a.m., according to the utility company's outage map. Of that share, over 4,000 of the customers were Cook County residents and 2,128 were in Chicago.


In addition, loose objects blowing around and sporadic snow storms will pose "extreme difficulty" for larger vehicles, especially on streets that run north-south, the weather service said.

Residents are warned to steer clear of fallen power lines, be careful on the roads and secure any lightweight objects outside, the weather service said.

EMBED More News Videos

High-speed winds from the west will blow through the Chicago area on Sunday, potentially disrupting travel with gusts as speedy as 65 mph, the weather service said.


Chicago is also scheduled to see intermittent snow showers between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, as well as another cold front sweeping the area, the weather service said. Temperatures in the city are predicted to fall to 23 degrees by 5 p.m. and plunge to a low of 7 degrees - minus 11 with windchill - at night.

Monday's forecast has a high of 18 and a low around 11, the weather service said. But come Tuesday, temperatures will pick up and hover around the 20s.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherwindwinter weatherpower outageChicago
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
Chicago AccuWeather: Very windy Sunday with falling temps
Rare snowfall seen in cities across Southern California
Chicago Weather: Slip and falls on the rise due to icy conditions
More Weather
Top Stories
R. Kelly remains in jail, bond set at $1 million
Vatican outlines next steps to fight sex abuse crisis at conclusion of historic summit
Oscars 2019: Hollywood's biggest night is here!
Driver, 3 passengers unscathed after vehicle shot up on Dan Ryan
R. Kelly charged: A look back at key moments of the singer's life and career
Pixar's new short film 'Kitbull' sheds light on treatment of animals
Human remains found after cargo plane crash in Chambers Co.
Chicago AccuWeather: Very windy Sunday with falling temps
Show More
Judge drops charges in boy's decapitation death on water slide
CT man says cop confused hash brown for cellphone
3 Korean restaurants bring the heat with cheesy 'fire chicken'
4 men charged with tying up, robbing Lombard family at gunpoint
More News