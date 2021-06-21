Weather

Woodridge, IL tornado: Teen rescues brother, 6, as storm destroys second floor of home

By
WOODRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- As a tornado landed in the western suburbs Sunday night causing extensive damage and some injuries, a Woodridge teen came to the rescue of his six-year-old brother.

The tornado ripped off the roof of Casey's home on Woodridge Drive, leaving their second floor exposed.

Chopper 7HD flies above a home that was destroyed by a tornado that moved through Naperville Sunday night.



The family of five managed to make it out uninjured and 16-year-old Nathan Casey came to the rescue of his younger brother.

"I got out of my room because I was like 'Oh, somebody fell upstairs' and I saw that there was no roof and I heard my brother crying for help so I ran upstairs, broke down the door and got him out and I got everybody downstairs, grabbed all of my scouting gear and stuff like that," Nathan Casey said

Homeowner Bridget Casey said, "It all happened so fast, it was kind of like a 'whoosh.'"

She said some of her kids were able to grab photo albums and when firefighters arrived, they checked the debris to find her husband's ashes.

A Woodridge homeowner said a firefighter was able to recover her husband's ashes from the rubble of her home after it was hit by a tornado Sunday night.



A firefighter went up there and he actually found him, " Casey said.

