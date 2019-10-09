accuweather

Tips for getting through a long-term power outage

Power outages are usually only a short-term problem, but in extreme cases, they can last for days or even weeks. Preparation and awareness are the best tools for surviving a long-term power outage.

AccuWeather suggests stocking up on non-perishable foods and water. Perishable food in an unpowered refrigerator will only last two days at the most. Consider grilling food during a power outage that could render other appliances unusable.

Spare batteries and flashlights should be kept in an easily accessible place. Depending on the season, extra blankets, for when it's cold, and handheld fans, for when it's hot, are recommended.

While costly, a generator can also be beneficial during a long-term power outage. Depending on the model, a portable generator can offer enough electricity to power a refrigerator, cell phones, small appliances and computers. Click here to learn more about generators.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherpower outagedisasteru.s. & worldsevere weather
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
What to know about generators before a power outage
ACCUWEATHER
Wednesday night to bring 2nd meteor shower in 2 nights
Residents report seeing bright light in sky across Calif.
Pakistan earthquake kills 19, wounds 300
About 75 people gather at Area 51 gate, 2 people detained
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police supervisors pushed 'false narrative' in Laquan McDonald shooting: IG report
Clemency hearing held for woman serving life sentence in '92 murder
More fetal remains found in abortion doc's storage unit: AG
Family on vacation finds $600K of cocaine
$6K reward offered in unsolved Round Lake Park murder
Woman beaten, robbed in Lincoln Park home invasion
U of C alum becomes oldest Nobel Prize winner at 97
Show More
65-year-old Chicago man embarks on marathon milestone
Sustainability as well as savings driving millennials to consignment shops
Personal items stolen from Mt. Sinai Hospital
Chicago AccuWeather: Increasingly cloudy, not as chilly
Fake Nike shoes worth more $2.2 million seized at LA/Long Beach Seaport
More TOP STORIES News