severe weather

Chicago Weather: Tornado hits far west of Chicago area, leaving minimal damage

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A tornado hit far west of the Chicago area Saturday night, but expected severe weather left minimal damage in the region.

The ABC7 AccuWeather Team declared Saturday an Accuweather Alert Day in anticipation of severe storms this weekend.

A Tornado Watch was issued for DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall and Livingston counties Saturday after 8:30 p.m. It was cancelled around 11:20 p.m.
CLICK HERE to see the latest radar view from LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 Reporter WIll Jones checks out road conditions as severe weather hits the Chicago area Saturday night.



At around 9:20 p.m., a tornado was reported in Stillman Valley of Ogle County, which is roughly 15 miles southwest of Rockford.

Stillman Valley's director of public works said there's "minimal damage" in the area. Emergency crews are checking in on residents.
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.



A few showers and storms took shape in some counties north of the Chicago area early Saturday night, but there was limited to no severe threat in these cases, according to ABC 7 meteorologist Cheryl Scott.

Scott said cloud cover and dropping temperatures near Chicago's lakefront helped lessen the severe weather threat across the area.

The Chicago-area hasn't seen a rare "high" risk storm threat since 2013.
The greatest risks of any storms Saturday were heavy rain, strong winds, large hail and even tornadoes, according to the ABC7 team.

Sunday is expected to be windy with gusts reaching near 50 mph.

Which is worse: Watch or Warning?
EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercook countylake countykane countydupage countywill countykankakee countylasalle countymchenry countyindianaillinoishailtornadosevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEVERE WEATHER
Tornado injures 3 after ripping through Arkansas
LIVE RADAR: Severe storms could bring large hail, tornadoes
Tenn. hospital won't bill tornado victims for treatment
How to react to a tornado warning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports 1st death of infant with COVID-19 in US
What to know about Illinois' 3,491 COVID-19 cases
CDC issues domestic travel advisory as coronavirus deaths double within 2 days
1st federal inmate dies from coronavirus; health experts consider jails, prisons potential epicenters
Tornado destroys home of Arkansas doctor in viral photo with son
Grocery store employee tests positive for COVID-19
Restaurant group temporarily suspends all takeout and delivery, citing employee and safety concerns
Show More
McCormick Place to transform into makeshift COVID-19 hospital
Tornado injures 3 after ripping through Arkansas
Chicago AccuWeather: Windy, cloudy Sunday
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
Longtime soap star John Callahan dies at 66
More TOP STORIES News