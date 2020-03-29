Weather

Roofs, walls and ceilings scattered after tornado hits Jonesboro, Arkansas

JONESBORO, Arkansas -- Officials say a tornado ripped through northeast Arkansas and hurt three people in the college town of Jonesboro.

Local media coverage showed buildings missing walls and with roofs ripped away Saturday.

Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that three people hurt were hospitalized and that first responders were searching the area.

Forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, warned that a severe weather outbreak was possible for much of the central U.S.

Forecasters said tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds are possible, particularly in parts of Illinois and Iowa.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherarkansassearch and rescuewind damagetornadosevere weather
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports 1st death of infant with COVID-19 in US
LIVE RADAR: Tornado Watch in effect for parts of Chicago area
What to know about Illinois' 3,491 COVID-19 cases
89 Cook County Jail detainees have contracted COVID-19
Grocery store employee tests positive for COVID-19
McCormick Place to transform into makeshift COVID-19 hospital
Longtime soap star John Callahan dies at 66
Show More
Aurora police chief, Mayor Richard Irvin test positive for coronavirus
Elgin family fights to get coronavirus test after grandfather dies from virus
Coronavirus in Indiana: COVID-19 cases surpass 1K, death toll at 31 so far
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
10 more CPD employees test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News