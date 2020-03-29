JONESBORO, Arkansas -- Officials say a tornado ripped through northeast Arkansas and hurt three people in the college town of Jonesboro.
Local media coverage showed buildings missing walls and with roofs ripped away Saturday.
Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that three people hurt were hospitalized and that first responders were searching the area.
Forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, warned that a severe weather outbreak was possible for much of the central U.S.
Forecasters said tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds are possible, particularly in parts of Illinois and Iowa.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
Roofs, walls and ceilings scattered after tornado hits Jonesboro, Arkansas
