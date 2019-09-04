Waukegan tornado touchdown confirmed by NWS, storm damage reported in northern Lake County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5513351" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A funnel cloud was spotted Tuesday evening east of the Waukegan Airport. The NWS is investigating it as a probable tornado.

@NWSChicago tree and home damage at the Waukegan/Beach Park line from tornado at 6:45 PM. Residents say nobody is hurt here pic.twitter.com/E97fjsyneG — Spencer Dant (@sdantwx) September 4, 2019

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down near Waukegan Tuesday night as an isolated storm cell moved through northern Lake County, Illinois.NWS meteorologist Eric Lenning said he believes the tornado was either EF-0 or EF-1, but not final decision on the strength has been made yet.The isolated storm cell moved quickly through the northern part of Lake County, bringing reports of downed trees and traffic lights as well as damage to commercial buildings.The funnel cloud was spotted shortly before 7 p.m. just east of the Waukegan Airport. The National Weather Service says, "Visual evidence indicates a tornado likely occurred, producing a very narrow damage path for approximately two miles to the lake front."Wind damage reported in Waukegan included minor damage to commercial buildings and tree damage in Lyons Woods Forest Preserve. The Waukgean Fire Department confirmed one person was injured after a car was flipped over by the wind near Lewis Avenue and Yorkhouse Road."What was it? Was it a microburst? Was it a tornado? What we do know though is this: It was a funnel cloud, it touched down, it hit here and it skipped right over to Lake Michigan, so it's really hard to determine exactly what really this was until we find that out. It's going to be really difficult to say what should have happened, what should not have happened," said Waukegan Mayor Sam Cunningham.The injuries were minor and the person was taken to Vista East Hospital for treatment. No further injuries have been reported.Surveillance video from the nearby Ace Hardware Store shows the twister wreaking havoc on the ground. Witnesses said it couldn't have lasted longer than 30 seconds"I've lived out here for 20 some years now and I've never seen anything like this," said Waukegan resident Ed Wacyk. "It happened so quick and I only live about four blocks away.""It was so fast, I don't think people understand how quickly that happened," said Waukegan resident Margaret Bussin.Blustery conditions also knocked over some trees in the city; in Gold Coast a branch broke off and fell on a pedestrian. Fire officials said that person only sustained minor injuries as well.The NWS said the storm cell developed in isolation because of a "cap" that developed; warmer air that creates a lid on the atmosphere and prevents air from rising for deep clouds, which would then be more likely to produce severe weather.The storm cell that drifted over northern Lake County had some rotation to it, but quickly moved out over Lake Michigan.