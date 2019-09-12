Chicago Weather: Tornado Warning for DeKalb, Kane, Kendall counties, severe storms possible Thursday evening

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5534152" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Strong storms overnight have led to flash flooding problems in hte north suburbs Thursday morning.

A funnel cloud was spotted at Lake in the Hills Airport Wednesday evening.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A tornado warning has been issued for DeKalb, Kane and Kendall counties until 5 p.m.If you are in the area of the warning you should seek shelter in the lowest level of your home away from windows. If you do not have access to a basement, take shelter in an interior room or hallway with no windows.The tornado warning was prompted by radar-indicated rotation in the storm cell moving east at about 25 mph. A warm front moving from the south is meeting a cold from in the northeastern part of the state, which create the conditions for severe weather and a possible tornado.No tornado touchdowns have been reported. The Kane County Sheriff said while rain is moving into the area, no tornadoes have been reported. There have also been no reports of storm damage, the sheriff said, but sires are going off in the area of Sugar Grove, Montgomery, Aurora and Oswego.Students at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb posted video to social media of them taking shelter in a dorm hallway, captioning it "We love a good tornado in new hall west."Most of the Chicago area is under a slight risk of severe weather Thursday, with the possibility of strong storms in the afternoon and evening.Most of northeastern Illinois is under a slight risk for severe weather, with storms most likely to develop in the late afternoon and evening according to ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler.The most likely threats for severe weather are strong winds and more heavy rains, leading to flooding.Storms moving through the northern suburbs overnight led to some flash flooding in parts of McHenry and Lake (Ill.) counties Thursday morning.A Flash Flood Warning was in effect until 5:45 a.m., with the National Weather Service warning of runoff from heavy rainfall could cause areas of flash flooding and rapid rises on creeks and rivers.As of 2 p.m. McHenry police said all roads have reopened.While the rain will be winding down, isolated storms are expected to pop up across the area. The chance for scattered storms returns in the afternoon and evening and northern Illinois is under a marginal risk for isolated severe storms, with areas west of I-39 with a slight risk for severe weather.The downpour caused major flooding on the roadways in Zion and as far north as Kenosha, Wisconsin. Video shows a car stuck in high waters at Route 173 and Galilee Avenue.Radar-indicated rotation in a thunderstorm in Cook, Lake and McHenry counties prompted the National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning for 45 minutes Wednesday evening, but no touchdowns were reported or confirmed by the time the warning expired at 7:45 p.m.Joe Cicero, who recorded the rotating clouds near McHenry, said the temperature dropped more than 10 degrees in mere minutes.A funnel cloud was spotted near the Lake in the Hills Airport, but it was not clear if it touched down at any point.