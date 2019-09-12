Weather

Chicago Weather: Tornado Warning for DeKalb, Kane, Kendall counties, severe storms possible Thursday evening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A tornado warning has been issued for DeKalb, Kane and Kendall counties until 5 p.m.

If you are in the area of the warning you should seek shelter in the lowest level of your home away from windows. If you do not have access to a basement, take shelter in an interior room or hallway with no windows.



The tornado warning was prompted by radar-indicated rotation in the storm cell moving east at about 25 mph. A warm front moving from the south is meeting a cold from in the northeastern part of the state, which create the conditions for severe weather and a possible tornado.

No tornado touchdowns have been reported. The Kane County Sheriff said while rain is moving into the area, no tornadoes have been reported. There have also been no reports of storm damage, the sheriff said, but sires are going off in the area of Sugar Grove, Montgomery, Aurora and Oswego.

Students at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb posted video to social media of them taking shelter in a dorm hallway, captioning it "We love a good tornado in new hall west."



Most of the Chicago area is under a slight risk of severe weather Thursday, with the possibility of strong storms in the afternoon and evening.

Most of northeastern Illinois is under a slight risk for severe weather, with storms most likely to develop in the late afternoon and evening according to ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler.



The most likely threats for severe weather are strong winds and more heavy rains, leading to flooding.

STRONG STORMS WEDNESDAY NIGHT CAUSE FLASH FLOODING IN MCHENRY, LAKE COUNTIESp

EMBED More News Videos

Strong storms overnight have led to flash flooding problems in hte north suburbs Thursday morning.



Storms moving through the northern suburbs overnight led to some flash flooding in parts of McHenry and Lake (Ill.) counties Thursday morning.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar view from LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
A Flash Flood Warning was in effect until 5:45 a.m., with the National Weather Service warning of runoff from heavy rainfall could cause areas of flash flooding and rapid rises on creeks and rivers.

As of 2 p.m. McHenry police said all roads have reopened.

While the rain will be winding down, isolated storms are expected to pop up across the area. The chance for scattered storms returns in the afternoon and evening and northern Illinois is under a marginal risk for isolated severe storms, with areas west of I-39 with a slight risk for severe weather.

The downpour caused major flooding on the roadways in Zion and as far north as Kenosha, Wisconsin. Video shows a car stuck in high waters at Route 173 and Galilee Avenue.

WATCH: Cloud rotation in Island Lake

EMBED More News Videos

The rotation that prompted a tornado warning for three counties Wednesday evening was apparent in this video from Island Lake, Ill.


Radar-indicated rotation in a thunderstorm in Cook, Lake and McHenry counties prompted the National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning for 45 minutes Wednesday evening, but no touchdowns were reported or confirmed by the time the warning expired at 7:45 p.m.

What is the difference between a funnel cloud and a tornado?
EMBED More News Videos

You may think a funnel cloud and a tornado are one and the same, but they actually mean different things.


Joe Cicero, who recorded the rotating clouds near McHenry, said the temperature dropped more than 10 degrees in mere minutes.

A funnel cloud was spotted near the Lake in the Hills Airport, but it was not clear if it touched down at any point.

A funnel cloud was spotted at Lake in the Hills Airport Wednesday evening.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercook countylake countymchenry countyfloodingrainsevere weatherflash flooding
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen dies after being pulled from high school pool in NW Indiana
Partial building collapse injures CDOT worker
On federal sentencing day, ex-Posen mayor found dead in bed
Police warn of Near North Side armed robberies, cell phone thefts
NTSB: Conception crew was asleep when fatal blaze erupted
Hot air balloon crashes in desert
Family: Boy killed on sidewalk had just started taking bus by himself
Show More
Body found rolled up in carpet with feet sticking out on sidewalk
Classmates step in to help boy bullied over his clothes
Probe: CPS handling of sex abuse claims 'tragic'
South Shore bakery converts dairy lovers with vegan alternatives
Program Note: Cubs game on Sept. 17 to air on CW26, 'Bachelor in Paradise' to air on ABC7
More TOP STORIES News