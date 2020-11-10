severe weather

Chicago Weather Live: Tornado watch in effect for Northern IL, Chicago area through evening as record warmth gives way to storms

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Tornado Watch is in effect for Northern Illinois, including the Chicago area, until 8 p.m. as record warmth moves out of the area and gives way to potentially severe storms.

A Tornado Warning for La Salle County is in effect until 4:45 p.m.

If you are in the area of a tornado warning, you should take shelter on the lowest level of your home, preferably a basement, or in an interior room with no windows. Stay sheltered in place until the warning has been cleared.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Boone County until 4;30 p.m.; DeKalb, Kane, and Kendall Counties until 5:30 p.m.; Grundy and La Salle counties until 5:45 p.m.; and Cook, DuPage, McHenry and Lake (IL) counties until 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued the Tornado Watch for Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lake, Lee McHenry, and Will counties in Illinois.

Warm and windy on Tuesday with storms in the late afternoon and evening Highs in the low 70s.


There is also a Wind Advisory in effect for Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will, Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall and LaSalle Counties in Illinois until 3 a.m. Wednesday, and in Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana until 11 p.m.

ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said severe storms are possible between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., with the main threat being gusty wind with thunderstorms. Still, a few tornadoes are possible.

The greatest tornado threat appears to be west of a line from Morris to Aurora to Cary, Mowry said.

Any storms will move very fast from west to east, meaning it is likely to only storm for about an hour in any one location and then the weather will be over. A cold front will rush in behind the line of storms, Mowry said.

Wednesday will see much colder temperatures, with morning lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s.
