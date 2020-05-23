Chicago Weather: Tornado Watch issued; risk of severe weather in area, including severe thunderstorms, hail

A Tornado Watch was issued just after 12:30 until 8 p.m. for Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, Livingston, McHenry, Ogle, Will and Winnebago counties in Illinois; Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana.
Chicago's western suburbs have the highest risk, but there is also some risk in the city, ABC 7 Chicago Meteorologist Greg Dutra said. The worst storms should roll through the area from 2 to 6 p.m.
ABC 7 Chicago's AccuWeather meteorologists expect scattered and severe thunderstorms, some with tornadoes, will cross parts of eastern Iowa, northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin from midday Saturday through the afternoon.
RELATED: Get the latest AccuWeather reports from ABC 7 Chicago
Thunderstorms with very large hail and severe wind will affect parts of the northern and southern Great Plains.
Saturday's projected severe weather comes after much of the area saw significant flooding last weekend.
RELATED: Chicago Weather: High water levels continue to plague Willis Tower; close roads in city, suburbs
That flooding was pervasive, shutting off power at Chicago's Willis Tower and causing suburban residents to dry out their basements.
WATCH: Suburban residents waiting for flood waters to recede
Chicago has seen 8.3 inches of rain so far in May, breaking the May record set last year of 8.25 inches of rain.
This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.